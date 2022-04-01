CRPF man dies at Awantipora

Awantipora ,Apr 1: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personal died at a training centre in Lethpora area of South Kashmirs Awantipora on Friday.
He was identified as Head constable K Vithal from Maharashtra. An official said Vithal suddenly fell unconscious at the training centre.
"He was immediately rushed to SMHS Srinagar by his colleagues, where doctors declared him bought dead on arrival " he said. An official said that the cause of death apparently seems to be a heart attack . "The investigation in this regard have been taken up, "he added.