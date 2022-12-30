CRPF mulls deployment of women personnel during anti insurgency opns in Kashmir: report

Sinha, as per the report, said the CRPF’s operations have become more fine-tuned and technically sounder. “We have focused a lot on training...we are now stressing on our women component..."

Sinha said that the motive behind the proposal is to make women comfortable during the operations. “We respect the sentiments of the locals...when we are dealing with the women population, we would like them to be comfortable."

She said it was being done on an experimentation basis. “...we have to see how they get trained," she said, adding, their women personnel are very good, have a younger age profile, and are very enthusiastic and keen.

As part of an experiment, Sinha said, they brought in a team that worked for about six months. “We trained it, put them in the field, and tested the level of interest and competence. We found they were very good and sincere and very hard-working. Now, based on that, we have decided to take this forward."