CRPF organises blood donation camp

On the occasion, various programs were organised to mark the day. The day started with paying respect to the martyrs by laying wreaths. It was followed by a Sainik Sammelan chaired by Vinod Kumar Commandant, 162 Bn CRPF.

A blood donation camp was also organized at the unit Hospital. A team of doctors and health-workers from Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara rendered their assistance. Approximately 50 officers and Jawans voluntarily donated blood for a noble cause.

Apart from a blood-donation camp volleyball tournament and a cultural programme were also conducted in the unit premises.