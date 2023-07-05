CRPF organises blood donation camp

Kupwara, July 5: 162 Battalion CRPF Wednesday celebrated 20th raising day with full fervour and enthusiasm at its Unit Headquarter, DPL, Kupwara.
On the occasion, various programs were organised to mark the day. The day started with paying respect to the martyrs by laying wreaths. It was followed by a Sainik Sammelan chaired by Vinod Kumar Commandant, 162 Bn CRPF.
A blood donation camp was also organized at the unit Hospital. A team of doctors and health-workers from Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara rendered their assistance. Approximately 50 officers and Jawans voluntarily donated blood for a noble cause.
Apart from a blood-donation camp volleyball tournament and a cultural programme were also conducted in the unit premises.
Battalion Commandant Vinod Kumar while talking to Greater Kashmir said that this Battalion was raised at the premises of Group Centre CRPE Lucknow (UP) under the Command of Commandant, Ajit Kulshreshta.
"After serving for 7 years in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, this unit was placed at District Police Lines (DPL) Kupwara in 2011," he said.
He said that the 162 Battalion has been efficiently performing counter insurgency operations, maintaining law and order in the region.
Kumar said that CRPF has now become the first choice of unemployed youth across the country and at present more than 250 Battalions were rendering their services in the country. "Even Kashmiri youth also prefer CRPF over other forces which was a good sign for the everlasting peace in the region," he said.