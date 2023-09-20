CRPF organises medical camp
Srinagar, Sep 20: A medical camp was organised by 21 BN CRPF under the banner Civic Action Programme at Govt Boy's High School, Daggapora in Anchar area of Srinagar.
The medical camp was inaugurated by Alok Veer Yadav, Commandant, 21 BN CRPF in the presence of Sheikh Zahoor, Principal, teachers and staff of the school, Dr Azhar Rashid, SDPO, Zaidibal, SHO Ahmed Nagar, Amit Sinha, Second-in-Command, 21 BN, Dr Ajay Kumar, Chief Medical Officer 21 Bn, Dr Mumtaj, Medical Officer 82 BN and Dr Munawra Sultan, Medical Officer, 49 BN and para medical staff.
During the medical camp approximately 300 people were examined including children, women and men of all age groups. They were given medical advice and free medicines prescribed by the doctors present at the medical camp.