CRPF organises medical camp in Sopore

Sopore, Apr 25: A free medical camp was organised by 179 battalion of CRPF at Chinkipora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
The camp was inaugurated by commandant of battalion Rabish Kumar Singh, other officers and local eminent personalities were present during the camp.
During the camp besides free medical checkup, consultation medicines were distributed by CRPF and civil doctors.
Commandant Rabish kumar said that earlier 179 Bn CRPF has conducted many civic action programmes within the Sopore town and also distributed free sanitizers, masks, immunity boosting food supplements to about 300 needy and poor families from different parts of Sopore.
He also assured the local public that CRPF has always been helping the Kashmiri people and putting all out efforts for peace, prosperity and development of the society. He added that they will continue to conduct such a civic programme for the benefit of the local public in future.