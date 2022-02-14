CRPF pays homage to slain personnel on Pulwama attack anniversary

Additional Director General (ADG), CRPF, D S Chaudhary, led the officers and jawans of the paramilitary force in paying their tributes at the martyr's memorial here about 25 kms from Srinagar.

Chaudhary and other CRPF personnel laid floral wreaths at the memorial and saluted sacrifices of the 40 personnel who lost their lives when a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus which was part of a convoy travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Every year we come together here on this day to remember the 40 brave jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama (attack). We remember their sacrifice and pay tributes to them from the bottom of our hearts, Chaudhary told reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony.