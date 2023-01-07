CRPF Srinagar collaborates with IMHANS to curb alcoholism among personnel

Srinagar, Jan 07: Continuing its endeavour to bringing legacy to the institution and upping the personnel’s welfare, CRPF Srinagar in an ‘out of box’ professional coalition with IMHANS, Kashmir has come up with a ‘De-Addiction Centre for Alcoholism’ meant for the personnel of CRPF.
In a statement, the officials of CRPF Srinagar have thanked Bhupinder Kumar, IAS (Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Government of J&K) for his forthright and outright support for the initiative.
It is pertinent to mention that alcoholism has been incriminated as one of the causative factors for suicide rate in forces. Besides this, the force has built an in-house physiotherapy centre at GC Humhama for its personnel suffering from various ailments warranting physiotherapeutic intervention.