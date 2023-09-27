CRPF to hold session on mental health awareness

Srinagar, Sep 27: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is mulling to start sessions on health and mental awareness to reduce stress of its personnel.
The move comes after successfully holding "Love U Zindagi" from 2020 for the well being of the CRPF personnel in Kashmir.
A top official told Greater Kashmir that the "Love U Zindagi" initiative was very effective for welfare and betterment of the CRPF personnel.
"The initiative was run successfully for almost two years and was put on halt, but we have received the directions to start it again," the top official said.
Notably, the Love U Zindagi initiative was stated by the CRPF Srinagar sector in 2020 while the sessions of mental health awareness are likely to be started by CRPF Kashmir Operation sector in different units
"We are about to conduct sessions about mental health awareness in our Units. Each session will be of one or two hour duration," the official said. He further said that the programme was in "planning stage."
"Deliberations are being held to chalk out the modalities. The initiative is being started for the mental wellbeing of soldiers," the official said. Notably, the aim of the Love U Zindagi programme was to impact mental health and reduce the possibility of suicides in CRPF in Kashmir.
"The CRPF had customised the Love U Zindagi programme as per need of CRPF personnel," the official said.
The programme was held in three phases and faculty from Amrita VishwaVidyapeetham, Coimbatore were roped in to launch the conduct of Love U Zindagi programme in October 2020.
Under this programme, a platform was provided for healthy discussions under which the personnel were encouraged to better understand each other's struggle and promote a better working and living ambience in units.
"A group of personnel would sit and discuss their personal lives, once a week at their locations. Since the personnel were distant from each other and did not know each other due to lack of bonding and fraternity, there was a marked lack of understanding of each other’s struggle too," the official said while briefing about the concept of the programme.
"The initiative was halted but we would start it again," he said.
Such initiatives are being taken amid the reports of suicide cases of CRPF and other CAPF personnel during the previous years.
As per the official figures, 53000 Personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have quit their jobs while 658 personnel ended their life during the last five years.
Around 47000 CAPF personnel quit their jobs by giving voluntary retirement while 6336 resigned from their jobs.
"These 658 CAPF personnel including 230 personnel of CRPF have ended their life from 2018 to 2022," the official figures reveal.