CRPF to hold session on mental health awareness

The move comes after successfully holding "Love U Zindagi" from 2020 for the well being of the CRPF personnel in Kashmir.

A top official told Greater Kashmir that the "Love U Zindagi" initiative was very effective for welfare and betterment of the CRPF personnel.

"The initiative was run successfully for almost two years and was put on halt, but we have received the directions to start it again," the top official said.