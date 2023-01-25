CRPF to provide sewing machines, other help to people on R-Day

Srinagar, Jan 25: Inspector General Kashmir Ops Sector CRPF , M.S Bhatia,declared open distribution drive to commemorate the 74 th year of Republic wherein 74 sewing machines will be distributed at 5 locations across J&K to skilled individuals including widows, orphan girls and skilled youth to assist them in supporting their families.
Under the guidance of Bhatia, IG KOS, the distribution drive will be carried out at Sopore, Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Doda by CRPF Units deployed in these areas.
These beneficiaries had approached CRPF Madadgaar Helpline on its toll free no 14411 and requested for help in earning a livelihood.
CRPF Madadgaar Helpline was established on 6/06/2017 and has handled more than 9.5 lakh calls and provided assistance to more than 37500 families across J&K.
Help provided by Madadgaar Helpline includes Medical assistance (medicines, surgeries, doctor consultations, ambulance etc) to 6636 families, 1141 pints blood donated to patients in emergency, 142 cases of prosthetic implants and wheelchairs etc to disabled, 267 skilled youth provided assistance to setup their own business.
More than 500 students provided assistance with books for competitive exams, stationery items, scholarships, sponsorships for tournaments etc.
More than 450 women were provided assistance in cases of domestic violence, eve-teasing etc while assistance was also provided to more than 3000 families during natural calamities, harsh weather and help in accessing benefits under various Govt schemes.