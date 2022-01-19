Kashmir

CRPF trooper admitted at COVID care centre Humhama found dead, suicide suspected

"He was admitted to COVID care centre Humhama where he was found dead this evening, probably of suicide" the sources added.
CRPF trooper admitted at COVID care centre Humhama found dead, suicide suspected
Representational pictureFile
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jan 19: A CRPF trooper allegedly ended his life at a COVID care centre in Humhama area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday a week after testing positive for the virus, reports said.

Quoting sources, news agency KDC reported that the trooper identified as Tabiyar Bharat Bhai of 43 battalion, a resident of Sabarkantha district of Gujarat state had tested COVID positive a week ago.

"He was admitted to COVID care centre Humhama where he was found dead this evening, probably of suicide" the sources added.

A police official also confirmed the incident KDC and said that investigation into the matter has been initiated.

COVID-19
CRPF Trooper
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com