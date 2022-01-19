CRPF trooper admitted at COVID care centre Humhama found dead, suicide suspected

Srinagar, Jan 19: A CRPF trooper allegedly ended his life at a COVID care centre in Humhama area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday a week after testing positive for the virus, reports said.
Quoting sources, news agency KDC reported that the trooper identified as Tabiyar Bharat Bhai of 43 battalion, a resident of Sabarkantha district of Gujarat state had tested COVID positive a week ago.
"He was admitted to COVID care centre Humhama where he was found dead this evening, probably of suicide" the sources added.
A police official also confirmed the incident KDC and said that investigation into the matter has been initiated.