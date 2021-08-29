CRPF trooper dies after hit by train in central Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 29: A 43-year-old CRPF trooper from Bandipora died after he was hit by a train near railway bridge Humhama in Budgam district in central Kashmir, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that Mohammad Ismael Mir of 35 battalion of G-company, from Bandipora, deployed at Railway Bridge Humhama was hit by the train, resulting in his on the spot death.
He was referred to SMHS Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, a police official told GNS. He said that proceedings have been initiated in this regard.