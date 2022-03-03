CRPF trooper dies of cardiac arrest in south Kashmir's Qazigund

Srinagar, Mar 3: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper died of cardiac arrest in the Vessu Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Thursday.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO identified the deceased trooper as Pulchand Ali Sheikh, an Assistant Sub Inspector of CRPF's 46th Battalion.
The deceased trooper bearing belt number 913251292 hailed from Assam.
As per an official, the body of the deceased will be sent to his hometown after legal formalities while investigation into his death has been started.