Kashmir
CRPF trooper injured in grenade attack in north Kashmir's Langate
Srinagar, Aug 16: A paramilitary trooper of the CRPF was injured after militants hurled a grenade towards the security forces in Langate area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara districton Monday.
Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that the grenade was lobbed by the militants on E-07 CRPF.
A CRPF trooper received minor splinter injuries in the incident and has been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. His identification was not immediately known.
The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.