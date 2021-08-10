CRPF trooper injured in militant attack in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar, August 10: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured in a militant attack in Zainapora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, officials said.
A senior CRPF officer while confirming the incident, told Greater Kashmir that militants fired upon a Road Opening Party of the force in Kralcheck area today morning.
A CRPF trooper received a minor bullet injury in the attack, the officer said adding the trooper has been hospitalised and is stable.
Soon after the attack, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, he added.