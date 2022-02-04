CRPF trooper posted at Srinagar Airport dies of cardiac arrest

Srinagar, Feb 4: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper died of a suspected cardiac arrest at Srinagar airport on Friday morning, a report said. The trooper identified as Deepak Dass posted at E/35 Batallion CRPF, Budgam died on Friday morning after he collapsed all of a sudden while being on duty at the Drop gate of Srinagar airport.
He was shifted to BSF hospital RTC camp where doctors declared him brought dead. An official said that investigation has been started and the body of the trooper will be sent to his hometown after legal formalities.