CRPF trooper shoots self dead in uptown Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 2: A CRPF trooper ended his life by allegedly shooting himself with his service rifle in uptown area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police sources said.
Quoting the sources, news agency KNT reported that the trooper deployed with 29 Battalion Headquarters at Sanat Nagar shot himself with his service rifle resulting in his on-spot death.
A police official while confirming the incident identified the victim as Lal Bihari son of late Sudeep Lal Bihari.
He said a case in this regard has been registered and investigation set into motion.