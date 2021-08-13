CRPF trooper, two civilians injured in Sopore grenade attack

Sopore, Aug 13: A CRPF trooper and two civilians were injured after militants hurled a grenade towards the security force's camp near old SBI building in main chowk Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday afternoon.
SP Sopore, Sudhanshu Verma told Greater Kashmir that the grenade was hurled by the militants on the 179 battalion of CRPF camp.
The grenade however missed the target and exploded outside the camp, Verma said.
In the explosion, a CRPF trooper identified as P Karthik and two civilians- Abdul Rashid Dar, 45, son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar of Watlab Sopore and Ghulam Mohammad Lone, 48, son of Abdul Samad of Baghi Sana Sopore- received splinter injuries, the SP Sopore added.
He said the injured were rushed to SDH Sopore for treatment.
Hospital authorities confirmed that the trio was brought there adding all three of them are stable and are undergoing treatment.
Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off by forces to nab the attackers.