CRPF trooper, two civilians injured in Sopore grenade attack

SP Sopore, Sudhanshu Verma told Greater Kashmir that the grenade was hurled by the militants on the 179 battalion of CRPF camp.

The grenade however missed the target and exploded outside the camp, Verma said.

In the explosion, a CRPF trooper identified as P Karthik and two civilians- Abdul Rashid Dar, 45, son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar of Watlab Sopore and Ghulam Mohammad Lone, 48, son of Abdul Samad of Baghi Sana Sopore- received splinter injuries, the SP Sopore added.