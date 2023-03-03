CRPF uses high-tech CSRV in Pulwama operation

The CSRV, which can accommodate at least three commandos, could reach the upper floors of a building while shielding them from the bullets during counter-insurgency operations.

CSRVs came under focus after the photograph of one of them used in the operation in Padgampora village surfaced on the Internet.

The hard armour at CSRV’s front can also be used to break walls and provide an entry into a building for security personnel, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

“The two CSRVs were designed and developed for counter-terror operations in urban or semi-urban areas during 2018-2020. Both are used only in the Valley. The vehicles were modified with the help of the Special Vehicles Branch of Motor Transport Directorate, CRPF headquarters,’ said a CRPF officer, as per the report.