CRPF vehicle escorting yatra convoy overturns in Sonamarg, two personnel injured

Srinagar, Jul 31: At least two CRPF personnel were injured after a forces' vehicle carrying them turned turtle at Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.
The vehicle belonging to 79 Battalion CRPF, escorting a Yatra convoy turned turtle at By-pass road Sonamarg, resulting in injuries to Deepak Kumar and Bitu Pan Dura of 160 Battalion, news agency GNS reported.
The injured were shifted to PHC Sonamarg, from where Bitu Pan Dura was referred to SKIMS Soura Srinagar for further treatment.
Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that both the injured personnel are stable as of now.