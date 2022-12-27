CRPF’s 73rd battalion organises Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan

“Bright youngsters bubbling with enthusiasm thronged the premises of HQ- 73 Bn CRPF, Bemina, Srinagar since morning and registered themselves for different events. It was a delightful sight to see the youngsters participated in debate, painting and singing competitions. Scores of students, teachers and locals in presence of prominent Intezamia members and Moulvies cheered for them,” the organisers said in a statement.

It said the event was one in the series of events being organised across Srinagar to engage with youngsters. “This initiative, envisioned by Charu Sinha, IPS, IG CRPF, Srinagar Sector, is aimed at tapping young talents in different fields and provide them with bigger platforms and opportunities,” it said.