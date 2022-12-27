CRPF’s 73rd battalion organises Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan

Srinagar, Dec 27: CRPF’s 73 Batallion under direction of Srinagar Sector, CRPF organised ‘Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan’ at its headquarters at Bemina area here.
“Bright youngsters bubbling with enthusiasm thronged the premises of HQ- 73 Bn CRPF, Bemina, Srinagar since morning and registered themselves for different events. It was a delightful sight to see the youngsters participated in debate, painting and singing competitions. Scores of students, teachers and locals in presence of prominent Intezamia members and Moulvies cheered for them,” the organisers said in a statement.
It said the event was one in the series of events being organised across Srinagar to engage with youngsters. “This initiative, envisioned by Charu Sinha, IPS, IG CRPF, Srinagar Sector, is aimed at tapping young talents in different fields and provide them with bigger platforms and opportunities,” it said.
The statement said 61 students from various schools with their teachers and parents participated in the event. On the spot, painting, Singing and debate competitions were organized in which the participants showcased their artistic and oratory skills.
The topic of debate ‘Drug Abuse’ saw impromptu oratory skill from both boys and girls. In painting, participants, in age range from 10 to 20 years, brought their hearts out on the canvas, covering a range of socially relevant themes of Environment and Drug Abuse.
“The singers enthralled the audience with their amazing songs across genres of patriotism to Sufi music. Beside the above activities, children also enjoyed the various fun and sports events like musical chair, cricket, basketball. The winner and runners up across each event were awarded with prizes as well as certificates.”
Each participant was given a certificate of appreciation for their participation. Hargyan Singh Gurjar, Commandant-73 Battallion speaking on the occasion, emphasised upon the need of nurturing youngsters and their role in nation building. “Haji Ali Muhammad Sofi, Chairman Unified Development Council, Bemina (Srinagar), along with other members of UDC Bemina, teachers and locals Moulvis from nearby masjids welcomed this initiative of CRPF and encouraged children to strive for excellence while working on their skills,” the statement said.
The occasion witnessed interaction of Hargyan Singh Gurjar, Commandant 73 Bn, K.K. Pandey, Commandant 75 Bn, CRPF, Rishi Raj Sahay, Commandant 44 Bn, CRPF Vijay Singh Khatana, Commandant-161 Bn, Rajesh Sankhla, Commandant 28 Bn,CRPF, Ashok Kumar, Second-In-Command 73 Bn and Rakesh Kumar, Dy.Commandant, 73 Bn, CRPF with illustrious people from different walks of society visiting the event. “Through the event a loud message was conveyed that CRPF is committed to serve and safeguard the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement added.