CRPF's CoBRA commandos to be deployed in Kashmir: report

Srinagar, July 31: The Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), known for its expertise in jungle warfare against Naxals, is now undergoing specialized training to combat terrorists in urban and rural areas.
Quoting officials, Tribune reported that plans are underway to deploy these highly skilled commandos for operations in Kashmir.
The 205 CoBRA battalion, currently stationed in Bihar where Naxal activities have been diminishing, is being prepared for counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir region. They will soon be shifted to the conflict-prone area to bolster security forces' capabilities, said the report.
Sources reveal that the elite CoBRA commandos are receiving rigorous training from various units operating in Jammu and Kashmir. "As per the plan, these trained commandos will be deployed in Srinagar with the Valley Quick Action Team (QAT). The teams arrived in Kashmir earlier this year and are undergoing comprehensive training," a senior security officer was quoted as having said.
Notably, CoBRA commandos possess significant expertise in jungle warfare, which will prove advantageous in Kashmir's diverse and challenging terrain.