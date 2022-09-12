Crumbling school building poses threat to students in Hangnikoot

Kupwara: The dilapidated condition of a decade-old government primary school building located at Hangnikoot village of Handwara has failed to get the attention of the education department. The building poses a threat to students and teachers both.

The three-room building has developed huge cracks on all sides and is crumbling with each passing day.

Authorities seem to be in deep slumber, even after the matter has been brought into their notice numerous times.

"The building can collapse anytime and result in fatalities," said locals of the area.