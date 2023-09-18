CS administers oath of office to JKWRRA member

On the occasion the ACS, Jal Shakti; Member, JKWRRA; Secretary, Law; Chief Engineers of the Department besides other officers were also present.

On the occasion, Dr Mehta complimented Kakroo for assuming this charge and asked him for using his expertise in bringing innovations into the working of the Authority.

The Chief Secretary also enjoined upon the Authority to help the UT to leapfrog in measures to conserve water for the future generations. He observed that J&K had been bestowed with abundant water resources which gave it an edge over several other areas which are water deficit. He made out that keeping the overall climate changes in consideration it is time to focus on formulating of a robust water policy for the UT for ensuring water security.