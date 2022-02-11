CS advocates regular efforts towards enhancing public service delivery

Srinagar, Feb 11: Emphasising added efficiency and accountability in functioning of government offices, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday exhorted upon the officers to put in regular efforts towards enhancing public service delivery to ensure more responsive and transparent governance to people.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the chief secretary said this while chairing a meeting held here to assess progress on different sectors in Kashmir including district development plan and various other government programs for Srinagar district.
He asked the officers to initiate proper IEC activities in each department so that maximum people are made aware about various services and beneficiary oriented schemes being launched by the government.
He also directed them to further improve and enhance the public service delivery system through use of technological interventions and innovations besides optimally utilising available resources.
Mehta exhorted upon the concerned departments to take up major procedure simplifications under different schemes by doing away with unnecessary compliance burden and use of technological interventions to further streamline the service delivery.
While reviewing progress of health sector across Kashmir valley, the chief secretary asked the Principal GMC, Director Health Services and Director SKIMS to properly maintain cleanliness and hygiene in hospitals which is imperative for patient care.
He also directed them to prepare digital record of patient prescriptions and other medical tests through proper mobile applications or website so that a patient can access it while on the go.
The chief secretary asked the Director to provide free medicines to locals at District Hospitals and initiate an awareness campaign for the same so that maximum people are made aware about this facility.