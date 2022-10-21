CS asks DCs to intensify activities under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Dr Mehta urged each of them to ensure that only relevant activities with good quality photographs and videos are uploaded only. He stressed on coordination between the Youth Services and Sports, Higher Education, School Education, Rural Development, R&B and other departments for conducting as many activities as possible in each district.

He asked for the participation of masses in these activities as these are actually meant for them. He emphasised on giving opportunity to each citizen of J&K to either hone his/her skills in the arena of sports or culture. He observed that all these activities are prelude to the ‘Amritkaal', the nation is passing through. He declared that the activities should go on a daily basis till 15th of August, 2023.