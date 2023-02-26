CS assesses traffic scenario on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Dr Mehta also stressed on putting in place the robust communication and information mechanism by Traffic Police so as to regulate HMVs traffic at critical points like Qazigund- Banihal, Banihal market, Ramban, Sherbibi, Panthayal, Mehar etc. He asked the authorities to ensure that the HMVs are allowed to ply on the road so that the down-side convoy do not meet the opposite one at critical junctions. He stressed on enforcing lane discipline in the critical stretches between Ramban and Banihal by penalizing the violators unforgivably.

Dr Mehta also took stock of the construction works on different projects presently under progress. He exhorted upon them to make all out efforts to make the T5 tunnel on Panthiyal stretch of the highway functional by 15th of March, Jaiswal Bridge by 31st March, and double lane of Ramban Flyover and Banihal Bye-pass by April 15 this year. He advised them to accelerate the pace of work to meet these deadlines without any fail.