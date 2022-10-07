CS calls Lohia's death untimely, unfortunate

Srinagar, Oct 7: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today held a meeting to condole the demise of Director General, Prisons, Hemant Kumar Lohia at the Civil Secretariat here.
All the Administrative Secretaries and senior officers participated in the meeting. Those stationed at Jammu and Delhi participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
Remembering the deceased, Chief Secretary remarked that nobody deserves such a mishap in his/her life. He called his death untimely and unfortunate. He stated that at this time of grief and irreparable loss the whole administration stands in solidarity with the bereaved family.
Dr Mehta eulogized his role in the department and called him a very fine, able and astute police officer. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family.
Others also reminisced about their interactions with the departed DG. They called him a very down to earth, sincere and patient person. They prayed for the family to have patience to bear this loss.
On the occasion the gathering also held 2 minutes silence to mark the death of the DG.