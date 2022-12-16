CS chairs meeting to review outcomes of MTMP 2.0

Srinagar, Dec 16: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the outcomes achieved under 2nd iteration of the programme, ‘My Town My Pride 2.0’ across all the urban areas of J&K. The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, H&UDD, Secretary, Culture, Secretary Tourism, Secretary IT, and Officers of the Finance, PDMD, RDD& H&UDD.
The meeting was informed that the recently concluded MTMP 2.0 was a resounding success where a record number of 7.16 lac people participated in the programme across the UT, from 28th November 2022 to 6th December 2022. Special awareness camps were arranged by variousDepartments involved in delivering public services like issuance of domicile certificates, widow/ old-age/ disability pensions, Aadhaar, water and power connections, issuance of birth and death certificates, land revenue extracts, sewage and cleanliness services, etc at the venue of the programme itself and through a weeklong “Shahri Jan Abhiyan”..
During MTMP 2.0, 2,740 Street vendor licenses, 1144 Kisan Credit Cards, 6251 Soil Health Cards, 38973 Golden cards, 40482 e-challans, 3402 e-Shram Cards, 53923 Passbooks, 4680 Disability Cards have been issued by the concerned Departments during MTMP 2.0. In addition, 2843 awareness camp were held for saturation of various schemes viz PMAY(U), DAY-NULM (Deen Dayal Antodaya Yozana), Self Employment Programme (SEP), PM SVANIDHI (Atam Nirbhar Bharat) AMRUT 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBH-U), 1,33,524 Households covered under door-to-door awareness drive under ban on single-use plastic, 1,362 beneficiaries covered under Grah Pravesh (PMAY-Urban), Sports activities were carried out in 80 towns during Jan Abhiyan and 140763 sports persons were participated, 5002 individuals covered under self employment drive in the ULBs. 248 CSC camps organized in Corporation and ULBs, 2649 inheritance mutation done, 1743 Ladli Beti and 36556 Anganwadi beneficiaries seeded with Adhaar during Jan Abhiyan, 96 Divyang Camps held during Jan Abhiyan, 560 Senior Citizens clubs were got formed in various ULBs.
Besides 837 works completed during 2021-22 under District/UT Capex physically verified by the senior Officers of Planning Department and uploaded on Physical Verification Portal.
Chief Secretary complimented all the Departments/ Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Chairman/Presidents of the ULBs for their efforts in the successful conduct of MTMP 2.0 across all the ULBs of J&K UT and achieving the desired outcomes for various activities. He further laid emphasis for rapid transformation of all the Towns to be led by the respective visiting officers, designated as “Prabhari Officers”.
He also applauded the H&UDD for organizing the interactive sessions on Municipal Finance, including urban reforms incentive fund (URIF) by inviting public representatives, trade associations, Residents Welfare Associations, NGOs involved in municipal and allied fields, besides, other City Specific Plans viz; City Livelihood, City Smart Vending, Green City, City Tourism & Culture, City Beautiful and Encroachment Free City for all 78 Urban Local Bodies to enable towns and cities embark upon the journey of becoming Aspirational Towns.