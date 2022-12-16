CS chairs meeting to review outcomes of MTMP 2.0

During MTMP 2.0, 2,740 Street vendor licenses, 1144 Kisan Credit Cards, 6251 Soil Health Cards, 38973 Golden cards, 40482 e-challans, 3402 e-Shram Cards, 53923 Passbooks, 4680 Disability Cards have been issued by the concerned Departments during MTMP 2.0. In addition, 2843 awareness camp were held for saturation of various schemes viz PMAY(U), DAY-NULM (Deen Dayal Antodaya Yozana), Self Employment Programme (SEP), PM SVANIDHI (Atam Nirbhar Bharat) AMRUT 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBH-U), 1,33,524 Households covered under door-to-door awareness drive under ban on single-use plastic, 1,362 beneficiaries covered under Grah Pravesh (PMAY-Urban), Sports activities were carried out in 80 towns during Jan Abhiyan and 140763 sports persons were participated, 5002 individuals covered under self employment drive in the ULBs. 248 CSC camps organized in Corporation and ULBs, 2649 inheritance mutation done, 1743 Ladli Beti and 36556 Anganwadi beneficiaries seeded with Adhaar during Jan Abhiyan, 96 Divyang Camps held during Jan Abhiyan, 560 Senior Citizens clubs were got formed in various ULBs.

Besides 837 works completed during 2021-22 under District/UT Capex physically verified by the senior Officers of Planning Department and uploaded on Physical Verification Portal.