CS chairs Steering Committee meet of CAMPA

The spokesman said that at the outset, Mohit Gera, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests gave an overview of the major initiatives of the Government including Green J&K Drive, Har Gaon Haryali, creation of livelihoods from forests, eco-tourism and major achievements of department during the current year. It was informed that during the last two years, CAMPA has increased its activities by almost three-fold. Against an average annual coverage of 5000 ha till 2019-20, the Department will be covering rehabilitation of about 14000 ha area in the current financial year and about 18000 ha in the next financial year. Besides, each work under CAMPA has been given unique ID to ensure its execution, monitoring and maintenance for effective outcome.

It was also informed that detailed site-specific plans along with their location maps for rehabilitation of degraded forests have been prepared for the next financial year using CAMPA portal. The rehabilitation plan includes protective fencing and planting of about 1.70 crore plants, highest ever in history of J&K. The plan also includes broadcast of 25.18 lakh seed balls and sowing in 40.59 lakh patches and 10.21 lakh dibbles as low cost afforestation measures.