CS chairs UIDIC meeting for 100% Aadhar enrolment

He made the directions while chairing a meeting of the Unique Identification Implementation Committee (UIDIC) here at Civil Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretaries, officials from UIDAI, Divisional Commissioners Kashmir/Jammu and representatives from various government departments.

Commissioner Secretary, IT, Prerna Puri, commenced the proceedings by presenting an overview of the Aadhaar situation in Jammu and Kashmir. It was reported that till date, 121,96,367 Aadhaar numbers have been generated, resulting in a saturation of over 90 percent population in the UT.