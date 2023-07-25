CS chairs UIDIC meeting for 100% Aadhar enrolment

Srinagar, July 25: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today impressed upon all the concerned departments to ensure 100 percent Aadhaar registration of individuals by activating all the enrollment centres run by them and optimum utilization of available gadgets.
He made the directions while chairing a meeting of the Unique Identification Implementation Committee (UIDIC) here at Civil Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretaries, officials from UIDAI, Divisional Commissioners Kashmir/Jammu and representatives from various government departments.
Commissioner Secretary, IT, Prerna Puri, commenced the proceedings by presenting an overview of the Aadhaar situation in Jammu and Kashmir. It was reported that till date, 121,96,367 Aadhaar numbers have been generated, resulting in a saturation of over 90 percent population in the UT.
A breakdown of Aadhaar saturation for different age groups was also given out which include 0-5 years: 60.70 percent, 5-18 years: 89.2 percent and above 18 years: 92.4 percent. Despite the positive progress, concerns were raised about lagging behind the national average in the 0-5 years age group.