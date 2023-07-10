CS condoles accidental death of Dir Fin, his family members

Srinagar, July 10: A condolence and prayer meeting was today convened by JAKFAS, which was presided over by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta to mourn the tragic and untimely demise of Ranbir Singh Bali, Director Finance, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, along with his wife and son, an official press release said.
During the condolence meeting, Dr Mehta, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a fatal accident near Pannar on Mughal Road the previous evening. He termed that the death of Bali is a loss to the Department and the entire fraternity as well. He said that he was not only a fine officer but also as a remarkable human being.
The Principal Secretary, Forest Ecology and Environment Department, Dheeraj Gupta also offered his heartfelt condolences and praised. Bali for his outstanding work as a senior finance officer and his compassionate nature.
On the occasion the condolence message of Principal Secretary, Finance, Santosh D Vaidya was read out by DG, Audit and Inspections, Fayaz Ahmad in which he has expressed his deep shock and bereavement over these loss of lives.
In addition, Director General Budget, Yaqoob Itoo, and Director General Accounts and Treasuries, Mahesh Das, attended the condolence meeting, expressing their condolences and acknowledging Bali's contributions to the Finance Department.
The gathering also included JAKFAS, President, Iftikhar Hussain Chauhan, Director Finances, FA/CAOs, CAOs, and AOs, as well as other officials from the J&K Accounts Services along with various other senior officers and officials from the Civil Secretariat stationed at both Jammu and Srinagar.
All the officers expressed their heartfelt condolences, prayers, and resolved for extending every kind of support during this difficult time. As a mark of profound respect for the departed souls, a two-minute silence was observed. The attendees also fervently prayed for the speedy recovery of Mr. Bali's surviving daughter, who got injured in the tragic accident.