CS condoles accidental death of Dir Fin, his family members

During the condolence meeting, Dr Mehta, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a fatal accident near Pannar on Mughal Road the previous evening. He termed that the death of Bali is a loss to the Department and the entire fraternity as well. He said that he was not only a fine officer but also as a remarkable human being.

The Principal Secretary, Forest Ecology and Environment Department, Dheeraj Gupta also offered his heartfelt condolences and praised. Bali for his outstanding work as a senior finance officer and his compassionate nature.