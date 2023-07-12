CS directs up- scaling of properties to promote tourist destinations

The BoD meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, I&C; Secretary, Tourism; MD, JKTDC; Director Tourism, Kashmir besides other concerned officers of the IT Department.

The Chief Secretary observed that the Corporation has prized properties at almost all the tourist places across the UT and their proper maintenance and optimum utilization would promote all these for night-stay of tourists. He also asked for introduction of adventure activities like Rock climbing, Zip line, Paragliding or other water sports events.