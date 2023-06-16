CS for making all villages ODF+till month end

The Chief Secretary maintained that there is no substitute to cleanliness and all have to be serious about it. He observed that the job is for everybody to perform beginning from the self to his/her surroundings. He made out that the task of cleanliness of our villages is not a difficult task to accomplish if we all do our bit.

He acknowledged that much headway has been made in making our villages clean than earlier. He simultaneously remarked that since the performance on ground has been encouraging the bar of expectations has also raised high. He complimented the Department for its achievements made in making our villages clean and asked them not to lessen their efforts till the last of our villages is declared clean and hygienic in every respect.

He took appraisal from the officers about the status of construction of segregation sheds, provision of Composit/Soak pits, drainage facilities, and disposal of waste in the villages. He also enquired from them about the implementation of Plastic Waste Management plans for he remarked that such a waste creates unhygienic conditions mostly in our surroundings.