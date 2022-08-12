CS inaugurates ‘Har Ghar Trianga’ Quiz portal

Srinagar, Aug 12: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today inaugurated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' online quiz competition portal to test the knowledge of citizens about the National Flag.
Citizens can now participate in the online quiz competition through google form questionnaire related to the National Flag.
The link to the online quiz has been provided on the Information Technology Departments Website. https://www.jkit.nic.in Once the citizen completes the quiz, his/her score is auto calculated and citizens whose percentage of answers are greater than 30% will get a digital certificate on their registered mail id.