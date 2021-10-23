CS inaugurates Mining Department’s web portal

Srinagar, Oct 22: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today inaugurated the e-services web portal of Geology and Mining Department to provide single touch point between the applicant and the Department and strength accountability and responsiveness.
The e- services portal will ensure 24×7 services to the citizens/businesses in a transparent and time-bound manner. The portal designed for an online application will facilitate the mineral entrepreneurs to seek services like grant and renewal of mineral dealer license/quarry license; grant of mining leases for private land; short term/ disposal permit besides providing online facilities for monthly return, annual return by mining lessees/MDL holders.
The Chief Secretary advised the Department to extend online services to allow deposition of penalty or fine amount or purchases in the near future. He appreciated the efforts of the Department towards bringing greater transparency and implementing ease of doing business reforms.