CS kickstarts JJM Fortnight for certification of ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’

He also revealed that it would be obligatory for these officers to give their reports about 100% FHTC villages for declaring them as ‘HarGhar Jal Villages’. He made out that the certification of HarGhar Jal reported villages should be done through calling of special Gram Sabhas and the local PRI’s and people should approve of the same on their part as well.

It was informed that J&K is well on track to achieve the target of 100% Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) by tge end of this year. It was added that during this campaign enough number of Field Testing Kits (FTKs) would be made available in all the villages. Signages would be installed on all water supply schemes OHTs, besides identification of Nodal Persons for each village to oversee the running of these schemes. It was said that achievement of 100% progress under pre-monsoon water quality testing is one of the prime objectives of this campaign.