CS launches eUnnat dashboard with auto-appeal system

He maintained that auto escalation feature of online services is going to put an end to malpractices besides promoting fairness, a priority set by the current dispensation in all its affairs. He reiterated that it would ensure prevalence of discipline on part of both public servants and applicants itself. He made out that any sort of indiscipline or breach of timelines in providing the services would attract penalty as per the PSGA.

It was given out that majority of services belong to Departments providing important day to day services to the public and constitutes bulk of G2C services provided here. These includes 25 services of Revenue Department, 26 of Industries & Commerce, 19 of H&UDD, 4 of Social Welfare, 5 of Horticulture, 6 each of Forest and Labour & Employment Departments, 2 each of FCS&CA and Home Departments, 3 of Jal Shakti and 1 of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department.