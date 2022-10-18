CS launches integration of 6 more e-services to UMANG platform

Srinagar, Oct 18: Ushering an era of Mobile Governance in J&K, the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched six more-services totaling now 31 to online services platform called UMANG.
The UMANG Unified Mobile Application for new age governance is a multi-lingual mobile platform for providing “any time- any where governance”.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary said that in sync with the vision of “Apka Mobile Hamara Daftar”, the Government of J&K is committed to providing citizen centric services through the mobile mode. “This will enhance the accessibility of services and add to the convenience of citizens availing services”, he added.
The services on the UMANG platform are end to end digitised and provide a one-stop solution to the citizens starting from application for a service, its processing to receipt of certificates/permissions. The services being provided are integrated with online payment gateway and Rapid Assessment System (RAS) of digital feedback.
It was informed that with the launch of six additional services namely domicile certificate of Revenue Department, Mumkin scheme of Mission Youth, Age certificate, Fitness certificate/Medical checkup, Physical Challenged Certificate of Health and Medical Education and Commercial Water Connection of Jal Shakti Department, henceforth 31 popular services can be accessed by the public at https://web.umang.gov.in or by downloading mobile app ‘UMANG’ which is available on ‘Android’ and ‘IOS’ platform.