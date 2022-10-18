CS launches integration of 6 more e-services to UMANG platform

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary said that in sync with the vision of “Apka Mobile Hamara Daftar”, the Government of J&K is committed to providing citizen centric services through the mobile mode. “This will enhance the accessibility of services and add to the convenience of citizens availing services”, he added.

The services on the UMANG platform are end to end digitised and provide a one-stop solution to the citizens starting from application for a service, its processing to receipt of certificates/permissions. The services being provided are integrated with online payment gateway and Rapid Assessment System (RAS) of digital feedback.