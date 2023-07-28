CS launches J&K’s AI framework
Srinagar, July 28: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday launched the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework of Jammu and Kashmir as part of Digital J&K Mission.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a momentous stride towards fostering technological progress and socio-economic development in J&K, the CS launched the J&K’s AI framework and speaking after the launch said that this pioneering framework sets a precedent in J&K with an objective of harnessing transformative potential of AI in various sectors and elevate the lives of the citizens here.
He said that the unveiling of the AI framework marks a defining milestone in our vision to embrace cutting-edge technologies and enhance governance, public services, and economic growth, which is one of the remarkable achievements in the last couple of years.
Highlighting that the J&K has shown phenomenal growth in IT services, Mehta said that standout transformation was being witnessed across J&K with the initiation of Digital J&K Mission and more than 602 services were being provided to citizens through online mode.
He said that J&K had been ranked number one amongst the all Union Territories in NeSDA rankings of DARPG, which reflects the improvement in the overall governance system across J&K with the help of digital technologies.
The chief secretary said that the governance system in J&K had been transformed from the Panchayat level upto the administrative level with impetus on involving all the citizens from the grass root level into the system.
He said that with the unique platform of Jan Bhagidari (Empowerment) Portal, an accountable, transparent governance system has been established in J&K, which enables citizens to participate in monitoring of development progress.
Mehta said that with the launch of AI Framework, J&K would emerge as a leader in AI, fostering social innovations as well as realising the vision of a technologically advanced and digitally empowered J&K.
He said that this transformative framework would empower our government, citizens, and industries to unlock the full potential of AI and drive sustainable development across the region.
Commissioner Secretary Information Technology department, Prerna Puri gave a detailed presentation on AI Framework of J&K and spoke at length about the broad objectives of this framework and the anticipated outcomes for the UT in running its affairs more effectively with the hallmarks of transparency and accountability.
Director Information, Minga Sherpa; Additional Secretary, Information Technology Department and other senior officers of the department were present on the occasion.