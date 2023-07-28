CS launches J&K’s AI framework

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a momentous stride towards fostering technological progress and socio-economic development in J&K, the CS launched the J&K’s AI framework and speaking after the launch said that this pioneering framework sets a precedent in J&K with an objective of harnessing transformative potential of AI in various sectors and elevate the lives of the citizens here.

He said that the unveiling of the AI framework marks a defining milestone in our vision to embrace cutting-edge technologies and enhance governance, public services, and economic growth, which is one of the remarkable achievements in the last couple of years.