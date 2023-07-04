CS launches module for complete ‘Switchover to Digital Revenue Record keeping’

He directed the DCs that digitization of backlog mutations is a vital step and needs to be taken very seriously. He said that the process needs to be completed by August 15. He also said that the entire process of the "Switchover to Digital Revenue Record keeping" should be fully completed by November 2023 by fully implementing other allied modules as well.

The Chief Secretary also asked the DCs to identify land in their respective districts that will be provided to the landless poor in the Union Territory under PMAY. The Government has recently decided to provide 5 marlas of land to landless poor people for enabling them to build their houses under PMAY.