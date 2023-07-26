CS launches several competitions of DIPR

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to include ‘selfie with ‘Mitti’ of village with earthen ‘Diya’ in hand’ as well as Mitti Yatras' from Panchayats into these contests which form the core themes of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign. He also directed them that the Shilaphalakam’ erection events at each Panchayat, honouring sacrifices and contribution of Veers should also be widely publicised and popularised by the department in order to create the nationalistic fervour among the citizens of the UT.

Highlighting that the theme 'Badalta Jammu Kashmir' conceived by DIPR is very appropriate and timely, he asked people to enthusiastically participate in the Photography and Videography contests under these themes which reflect the essence of new perspective in Jammu and Kashmir. He asked the officers that the participants of these contests should be asked to capture through photographs and videos the standout transformations witnessed in development as well as other social sectors happening across J&K from last couple of years.