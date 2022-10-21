CS reviews development of ropeway projects to Shivkhori, Shankaracharya temples

He highlighted that these projects would directly or indirectly create employment opportunities for the local youth. He asked the executing agencies to take into consideration the development of allied facilities like parking lots, food courts, shopping areas, around the boarding stations of these projects.

The Chief Secretary was informed that initially two projects for Shivkhori Cave and Shankaracharya Temple would be taken in hand for completion in the coming year. It was further informed that these projects would possibly be dedicated to public around the year 2025. Both these places are very popular in public and attract lakhs of visitors each year. It was also revealed that on completion of these projects each of the sites would be visited by around 10-20000 pilgrims each day with an annual growth rate of 4% and 2% for Shivkhori Cave and Shankaracharya Temple respectively.