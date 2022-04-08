CS reviews implementation of Bharat Net in JK

Srinagar, Apr 8 : Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today chaired a meeting to review progress on implementation of Bharat Net scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, GM BSNL Srinagar, GM BBM, Srinagar while as Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Secretary IT, GM BSNL Jammu, GM BBM Jammu and others participated online.
While chairing the meeting, CS directed the officers to expedite the process for implementation of Bharat Net scheme in the UT so that all the Gram Panchayats are provided broadband connectivity within the shortest possible time frame.
Under the ambitious Bharat Net Programme, Government of India has envisaged to provide broadband connectivity to all gram panchayats throughout the country.
While reviewing implementation of Bharat broadband scheme in rural parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary was informed that Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) Connectivity has been provided to all 427 GPs planned under Phase -I in 13 blocks of JKUT. Besides, 673 GPs have been connected through V sat in remote areas of all the districts under Phase I.
Dr Mehta said that all the 427 panchayats, which have been connected through OFC, can have multiple connections and will extend Internet facility to a school, nearest hospital and a CSC centre (which can work from gram panchayat).
Emphasizing the importance of digital inclusion at the grass roots level, CS impressed upon the concerned to ensure that net enabled gram panchayats function properly so that they could be used as hubs to connect youth clubs, anganwadi centres and other important public sector installations for awareness campaigns on government schemes.
He said that all the gram panchayats should be maintained well in all respects and the VLW should take adequate steps for its proper maintenance. He directed the concerned officers to iron out all the difficulties on this account maintaining that all panchayats should have a power connection. He cautioned the officers of any laxity in proper functioning of gram panchayats.
He asked the concerned to verify the functionality and efficiency of internet facilities already established in 1092 gram panchayats by holding interactions with the officers either through video conferences or google meet on regular basis.
Chief Secretary also directed the concerned to work in close coordination so that phase second of Bharati Broadband Scheme progresses smoothly under which rest of the gram panchayats in JK would be provided internet connectivity.