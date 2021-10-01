CS reviews public health response to COVID 19

Administrative Secretaries of Finance, Health & Medical Education, Revenue, General Administration, besides Divisional Commissioners Kashmir/ Jammu, Inspectors General of Police, Kashmir/ Jammu, all Deputy Commissioners, all District Superintendents of Police along with MD, National Health Mission, Director, Family Welfare, and other concerned officers participated in the meeting, an official handout said.

It was informed that in Jammu and Kashmir, 12,10,920 tests per million population are being done and 0.21% daily positivity rate is being reported against the national average of 4,21,449 tests per million and positivity rate of 1.49% respectively.

So far, 1,14,31,276 vaccination doses have been administered to the eligible population in the union territory. A total of 79,05,930 (85% of total population) people of 18 years and above age have been administered the first dose while 35,25,346 in the same age group have been given the second dose (38% of total population).A total of 13.97 lakh vaccinations remain to be done in J&K with first dose.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of district administration, Srinagar in lowering the daily positivity rate from 0.89% to 0.19% and vaccinating approximately 1,29,300 people during the previous week

Dr Mehta impressed upon all the district administrations to mobilise all resources towards universal vaccination of eligible group, including initiating door to door campaigns or week long campaigns, if necessary, to saturate all the eligible population in all districtswith first dose by 105h October, 2021.

They were advised to utilize the manpower from the blocks/areas where saturation has already been achieved for dedicated vaccination drives in the left-out areas during the upcoming week while ensuring that the process of second dose vaccination does not suffer.