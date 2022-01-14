CS reviews Republic Day preparations

Jammu, Jan 14: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday chaired a meeting to take stock of preparations to be put in place for Republic Day 2022.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Chief Secretary directed the concerned to ensure arrangements regarding various facilities including transport, parking, seating, availability of drinking water, uninterrupted electricity supply, deployment of health, fire and emergency staff and equipment, cultural programmes and the illumination of important government buildings.