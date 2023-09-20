CS sets Gandhi Jayanti as deadline for several initiatives

Srinagar, Sep 19: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today took review of key people oriented initiatives and also arrangements for Meri Mati Mera Desh in presence of Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs.
While taking review of the initiatives like Swachhta hi Sewa, Ayushman Bhava, Old age pension, Land allotment under PMAY, Brashtachar Mukt J&K and others, he impressed upon the concerned officers to achieve the targets set out before 2nd October (Gandhi Jayanti) this year.
He complimented all DCs for making strenuous efforts in the cleanliness of their areas especially in rural areas which are looking cleaner than before. However gaps are required to be identified and addressed to achieve vision of Swacch J&K.
The Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to go through the programme charted out for the ‘Swachhta hi Sewa’ campaign 2023 and prepare for its implementing. He asked the Deputy Commissioners to sensitize their sectoral officers about their roles and tasks to be accomplished.
Dr Mehta stressed the crucial need for prioritizing cleanliness in urban areas and tourist destinations, as they serve as the UT’s public image. He strongly advised implementing all essential measures to ensure that our villages and towns are visibly clean and hygienic.