CS stresses on offering online appointments in hospitals

Srinagar, June 2: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today stressed on extending the facility of online appointments with doctors in the health institutions of J&K. He impressed on the health officers to work for making this service available to public within a month’s time.
Dr Mehta was speaking in the 12th Governing Body meeting of National Health Mission (NHM) attended by Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti; Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare; Secretary, Health; MD, NHM; Principal, GMC Srinagar/Jammu; Director, MCH&I; Director Health, Kashmir/Jammu; Director, Ayush besides others.
Dr Mehta maintained that the prior online appointments to patients are given in many premier hospitals in the country and the Department needs to bring their own system in sync with that to make the process of visiting a Hospital easier. He told them to adopt the simplest and efficient system available.
Chief Secretary also enjoined upon the officers to digitize the patient history and other legacy data so that the same is accessible round the clock. He said that the convergence of data from Health Care Institutions, Anganwadi centres and Educational Institutions could make a database inclusive of all health details from birth till date for each person. He urged them to make it an objective to ensure 100 percent digitisation of health records of all the individuals here in the UT.