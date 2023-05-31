CS stresses on online issuance of ‘Life Certificate’

Srinagar, May 31: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today stressed on making the issuance of ‘Life Certificate’ online and bringing all other eligible services under the Auto-appeal system by June 15.
Dr Mehta made these remarks while launching new online services of H&UDD pertaining to applying for obtaining license by Architects and Draftsmen in Municipal Corporations of Jammu/Srinagar and all the Municipalities across J&K.
The Chief Secretary lauded the efforts of the IT Department and local chapter of NIC for development of all these services in-house with their own expertise and resources. He said that the performance of the Department is excellent with more to be done in the days ahead. He advised the concerned to further expedite the auto appeal feature on the national platform of Serviceplus. He asked them to onboardatleast 100 services on this portal by next week and all the eligible services under the Auto-appeal system by 15th of next month.
He also directed for all incorporating of all required improvement relating to the departmental websites by upgrading their content and utility besides making them compliant with the standards set under National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA). He asked them to improve their ratings by bringing all the services and portals at par with their guidelines so that our score reaches the optimum range of 1 within this time period.
The Commissioner Secretary, IT, PrernaPuri informed the meeting that by launching these 6 services of H&UDD today the number of online services offered by the UT reached to 480 today. She apprised tgat all these services have been linked with payment and SMS gateways for ease of applicants.
She further added that soon more services would be made online as these have been identified for development and in coming weeks the number of such services is going to touch 500 mark here.
During the meeting the Chief Secretary also reviewed the progress made in development of services like online FIR registration, online billing of water connections besides other services.
He enjoined upon the officers that by offering services online and bringing them into the ambit of Auto-appeal system is not only ensuring their timely delivery but weeding out of corruption and malpractices from government offices. He observed that with the system of auto-escalation under PSGA in place both the quality and delivery of services to public would improve a lot as is reflected from the statistics of services brought under this prudent system during the past year or so.