CS takes stock of establishment of new medical colleges

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday took stock of the establishment of two new medical colleges here at Udhampur and Handwara (Kupwara).

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, PWD; Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Principal GMC, Srinagar; Chief Engineers of PWD and other officers of the concerned Departments.

The Chief Secretary (CS) stressed on the fact that both these medical colleges are going to cater to the needs of people living in far flung areas so needs to be established sooner. He advised the indenting department to make the designs of these hospitals as per the guidelines of Medical Council of India (MCI).