CS takes stock of preparations for finale of AZAM

He also advised them to look into the possibility for construction of our Amrit Vatikas out of this collected soil from all over J&K. The Mitti from all villages shall be sent to New Delhi for the Amrit Watika at Delhi. He stated that these would signify our collective conscience and rich culture and heritage of the UT. The Chief Secretary called for collecting the soil for Amrit Kalashs with traditional fervour as envisaged under the guidelines by the Ministry of Culture. He told them to celebrate all the Panchayat/Block/District level events in a befitting manner. He asked them to make best arrangements for receiving the respective Amrit Kalashs from Blocks and Districts. Dr Mehta also stressed on providing best of the facilities to the block level youth volunteers going to take their Amrit Kalashs to New Delhi. He asked for giving them warm sendoff from their villages as they are the representatives of these villages at UT and National level. He asked for adopting a uniform attire for all these youth from J&K representing our traditions and culture so that this group of around 400 people is identified collectively as the one from J&K.Regarding the Swachhta hi Sewa campaign, the Chief Secretary urged each of the Administrative Secretary to hold the maximum possible events in their Departments. He observed that the UT has nearly 18500 educational institutions, 28000 Anganwadi centres, 20000 individual government offices, 3000 health care institutions, 4000 sports stadiums besides thousands of other government organizations including courts, police stations, Industrial estates and other public infrastructure. He maintained that even if each of them organises 2 events each the number would jump to 80000 easily.